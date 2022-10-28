Shye and Rangga Jones debut new collab project 2OFU with single ‘We’ll Be Alright’

Singaporean acts Shye and Rangga Jones have announced their new collaboration project 2OFU (pronounced ‘Tofu’) with the single ‘We’ll Be Alright’.

Singaporean singer-songwriter and producer Shye and R&B singer Rangga Jones released their debut single ‘We’ll Be Alright’ on October 28, previewing a three-track EP mixed by singer/songwriter Dru Chen that will be released in late November.

In a press statement, Jones shared that he “wanted to write something that reminds us to take things slow, enjoy life a little and to not worry about the past,” adding that he had wanted to work with Shye as she was “super easy to work with and really creative with her melody choices.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘We’ll Be Alright’ below

Shye released her EP ‘idk it’s complicated’ on October 7. The EP was preceded by the single ‘walk away’, which was released on August 19 and was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Shye herself.

She previously teamed up Singaporean singer-songwriter Dru Chen for the collaborative single ‘I’ll Be Honest’ in late July following the release of her single ‘mirror’, her third solo release for 2022, which was preceded by ‘Phonecase’ in April and ‘Still Trying’ in February. Shye was also announced as the winner of the Best New Act from Asia category at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 earlier this year, beating out a stacked field that included The Filters, Alec Orachi, ena mori and more.

Rangga Jones’ most recent solo release came in the form of his September 2 single ‘Make Me Wanna’. The R&B singer previously released the singles ‘idwsyc’ in July and ‘Call Me’ in March, and also featured on the Majulah Weekender track ‘On My Mind’ with Shaykhandbake and the Gentles Bones track ‘I’m An Artist’ alongside evanturetime earlier this year.