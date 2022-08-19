Shye drops uplifting new single ‘walk away’, announces headlining concert

Singaporean singer-songwriter and producer Shye has dropped an uplifting single called ‘walk away’.

The self-released track uploaded on major streaming services on Friday morning (August 19), and is her fourth solo single for 2022. It also arrives ahead of her upcoming EP titled ‘idk it’s complicated’ due on October 7.

The track – which was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by herself – is a bit of a dance-pop number with hints of R&B and ’80 synths, bass lines and drum work.

Listen to ‘Walk Away’ below.

Per a press release, Shye said ‘Walk Away’ is about “finding the strength to stand up for yourself and walk away from that one friend or person who makes you feel like a second option.”

Shye’s upcoming EP will see her revisiting her signature bedroom pop sound and revolves around complications of dealing with crushes and friendships, apart from finding a “sweet spot” where one belongs.

“Navigating life in a fast-paced world can be complicated, but like a jigsaw puzzle, with patience, especially with ourselves, everything will fall into place,” she said.

The musician will also be holding her first headline show in Singapore since the pandemic, in conjunction with the launch of the EP. It will feature new Singaporean bedroom pop artist Days of Television as the opening act.

The October 8 showcase at the Aliwal Arts Centre will also celebrate her past work, including her 2020 award-winning debut EP ‘days to morning glory’, and her mini-album ‘hello TRINITY’, which was released in 2021.

Tickets to the show are priced at SGD25 and SGD35 and can be purchased here, while details on new merchandise are also expected to be announced on Shye’s social media platforms soon.

Shye’s latest track arrives less than a month after she teamed up with fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter Dru Chen for the collaborative single ‘I’ll Be Honest’.

In June this year, Shye shared the poignant single ‘mirror’, her third track for 2022 following ‘Phonecase’ in April and ‘Still Trying’ in February.

Earlier this year, Shye clinched the Best New Act from Asia category at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, apart from receiving a nomination for the Best New Act in the World title.