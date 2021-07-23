Shye offers dark pop hooks on new single, ‘ITIM’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Shye has released a new single entitled ‘ITIM’.

The single arrived on major streaming platforms on Friday, July 23. ‘ITIM’ – which presumably stands for ‘I think I might’, as heard on the chorus – was written and produced by Shye herself.

‘ITIM’ sees Shye venture into a darker pop sound, with sinister synths and lyrics that read “I think I might walk into the light” and “Sometimes feels more like I can’t tell if you’re a shadow / or part of the night”.

Listen to ‘ITIM’ below.

‘ITIM’ is Shye’s second single of the year, following the release of ‘not rly’ in mid June. The track explored the darker tones of electro-pop, a sound that Shye has expanded upon with ‘ITIM’.

Shye released her debut album ‘Days To Morning Glory’ last year, which clinched the 23rd spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020 list. The album was praised for its “thoughtful songwriting and unpredictable melodies”.

In an interview with NME, Shye revealed that the album was borne out of her personal struggles with “heartbreak and anxiety”.

Prior to the release of ‘ITIM’, Shye sang alongside fellow Singaporean musicians Linying, Sezairi, Evanturetime and Shabir on ‘The Road Ahead’, this year’s official theme for the country’s National Day celebrations.

Shye also featured on Malaysian rapper Airliftz’s ‘Love Therapy’ alongside Allester Shaun and Nisa Addina in May.