Shye shares poignant new single ‘Mirror’

Singaporean singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released a brand new single ‘Mirror’.

‘Mirror’ was produced, mixed and mastered by Shye herself. Its poignant lyrics pine for someone no longer in her life. In the track’s opening, she pensively sings: “I wish to see it now / I wish to hear it now / The laughter in the clouds / Through you / Through me.”

The single was also accompanied by a music video shot and edited by Shye. It showcases footage of her cycling and exploring the Singaporean island of Pulau Ubin, spliced together with the lyrics for ‘Mirror’.

Watch it below:

‘Mirror’ marks the third single the singer-songwriter has released so far this year, following ‘Phonecase’ in April and ‘Still Trying’ in February. On Twitter, Shye called ‘Mirror’ the elder sister of her 2021 single ‘How R U Sleeping’:

mirror is the big jiejie of how r u sleeping — shye (@shyemp3) June 16, 2022

In a January interview with NME, Shye revealed that she will be focusing on putting out singles this year instead of an album or EP – but also hinted at a possible project release in 2023: “Maybe not an album this year, but I will definitely be putting out singles. I’m not sure if I want to put out an EP, maybe early next year.”

At the BandLab NME Awards 2022, Shye brought home the Best New Act from Asia award and was also nominated for the Best New Act in the World title.