Shygirl and Sega Bodega team up for new single ‘Freak’

London rapper Shygirl has released her first solo single of 2020, ‘Freak.’

The track, released yesterday (September 2), follows a trio of 2019 singles from the artist: ‘Beauts,’ ‘UCKERS’ and ‘BB.’ Sega Bodega produced the song, and also served as the track’s co-writer.

Bodega is also the co-founder of the label NUXXE, on which Shygirl releases her music.

An accompanying music video for the single has also been released. Shygirl directed the video herself, collaborating with CGI artist Maurice Anderson and 3D modeller Sy Blake to create it.

Watch the ‘Freak’ video below:

‘Freak’ follows Shygirl’s appearances on tracks this year by Zebra Katz, Georgia and Arca.

January saw the release of Georgia’s album ‘Seeking Thrills,’ which featured Shygirl on the track ‘Mellow.’

Katz then enlisted the rapper for an appearance on his March album ‘LESS IS MOOR,’ with the two making the track ‘LICK IT N SPLIT’ together.

Arca, meanwhile, has collaborated with Shygirl twice in 2020. Their first song together, ‘unconditional,’ was released as a single via Bandcamp in early June. All proceeds were split between Black Lives Matter and Inquest UK.

This was followed by ‘Watch,’ which featured on Arca’s album ‘KiCk i’ that was released at the end of the month.