Shygirl teams up with Slowthai on racy new track ‘BDE’

Shygirl and Slowthai have teamed up on a surprise release by the former, called ‘BDE’ –scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track is the first piece of new music from British rapper, singer and DJ Shygirl since she released her EP ‘ALIAS’ last year.

‘BDE’ finds Shygirl rapping: “Read my lips, I need a big dick, boy.” In his verse, Slowthai counters: “Read my lips, I need a thicc chick toy.” The accompanying music video sees the London musician rapping from inside a clingfilm-wrapped car, while the Northampton MC delivers his lines from a mechanic’s creeper board.

Advertisement

The video also forms part of Shygirl’s short film ‘BLU’, which includes visuals for tracks including ‘Siren’, ‘Twelve’, ‘Freak’ and more. Watch it below now.

Shygirl will hit the road later this year, for a series of sold-out tour dates and festival sets, including a slot at Slowthai’s Happyland Festival in Northampton. She will play:

JULY

23 – Standon Calling Festival

SEPTEMBER

2 – End Of The Road Festival

11 – Parklife Festival

25 – Birmingham Pride Festival

25 – Happyland Festival

OCTOBER

15 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Upstairs

29 – Leeds, Headrow House

30 – Glasgow, Poetry Club

31 – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

NOVEMBER

3 – London, Heaven

5 – Manchester, YES (Pink Room)

13 – Berlin, Kantine am Berghain

14 – Bristol, Exchange

16 – Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

In a four-star review of last year’s ‘ALIAS’ EP, NME said: “‘ALIAS’ proves that Shygirl is in full control of her artistic vision no matter the scale. Undaunted by the prospect of not being able to bring the EP to physical life until her UK and Europe tour in May 2021, Shygirl has instead created her own alternative reality for fans to immerse themselves in.”