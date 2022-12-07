Singapore punks Sial announce new EP ‘Sangkar’ with tracks ‘Hasta’ and ‘Sia-Sia’

Singaporean hardcore punk band Sial have announced a new EP titled ‘Sangkar’ with the release of two tracks titled ‘Hasta’ and ‘Sia-Sia’.

The six-track EP, which can now be pre-ordered via the band’s Bandcamp page, was inspired by “a deep-rooted resistance towards a state system that only benefits the rich and the majority race”, the band writes. The title, ‘Sangkar’ means ‘Cage’ in English, is meant to represent “a place full of anxiety and violence”, with Sial stating, “Home is Nowhere. No one is safe.”

The EP tracks ‘Hasta’ and ‘Sia-Sia’ can be streamed in full via Bandcamp. ‘Sangkar’ is available for pre-order at GBP5 for a copy of the digital album, with a GBP8 package offering the digital album alongside a 7″ vinyl also available. The vinyl is set to ship on February 10, 2023.

Advertisement

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/sangkar">Sangkar by Sial</a>

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/sangkar">Sangkar by Sial</a>

The group, who are signed to UK independent label La Vida Es Un Mus, previously released two-track EP ‘Zaman Edan’ (‘Age of Craziness’) in July last year. In a description of the project, guitarist Hafiz noted that it was written during a period marked by “severe anxiety and uncertainty”, adding that their new record is influenced by space rock band Hawkwind and anarcho-punk outfit Cress.

The EP followed Sial’s 2020 album ‘Tari Pemusnah Kuasa’ (translated as “the revolt dance”, or “dance of the power crusher”), which clinched the 13th spot in NME‘s 25 best Asian albums of 2020 list.

“With lyrics that rail against racial and classist discrimination, this is an irrepressible record that overwhelms with its ferocity,” Marcel Thee wrote of the album, noting that even those who aren’t fans of heavy music will feel compelled by the group.

Sial’s first project, ‘Demo 2017’, was released in January that year followed by their self-titled debut album in November 2017.