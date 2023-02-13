Siam Songkran Festival reveals first acts in lineup featuring Afrojack, Yellow Claw and more

Thailand’s Siam Songkran Festival has revealed the first acts in the lineup for its April event featuring Afrojack, Darren Styles, and Yellow Claw.

The electronic music festival will see Sihk, Headhunterz, 22 Bullets, Moksi and more joining the aforementioned acts at the Urban Yard RCA, Bangkok this April 12 to 16 in conjunction with the Thai new year celebration, Songkran. The festival will also feature water fights in line with the Thai tradition of public water fights during the celebration.

Early bird ticket sales are set to begin via EventPop this February 14 at 12pm local time, with General Admission 3-day passes available at THB3,200 and VIP 3-day passes available at THB5,700 during the early bird period.

Advertisement

More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Previous editions of the Siam Songkran Festival have featured the likes of Crisis Era, Sevenn, Salvatore Ganacchi and Ephword, and were also held in conjunction with the Thai new year.

Afrojack most recently appeared on R3HAB’s 2023 single ‘Shockwave’ following a productive 2022 that began with his collaborative track ‘Trampoline’ with David Guetta. He was listed as sixth on DJ Mag’s annual list of top 100 DJs in 2022, and has been a consistent top 10 candidate since his debut on the list in 2010 at number 19.

S2O Songkran Music Festival has also revealed the lineup for its event in conjunction with the Thai new year, with the likes of Valentino Khan, Baauer and Tiësto headlining the festivities. Billed as the “world’s wettest party”, S20 Songkran Music Festival is set to be held this April 15 to 18 and will also feature water fights.

First held in 2015, the 2023 edition of the festival will be the first to be held in Thailand since 2019 due to coronavirus public health and safety measures. The festival has also expanded to South Korea, Japan, and most recently, Taiwan in August last year.

The lineup for Siam Songkran Festival so far is:

Advertisement

22Bullets

Afrojack

Darren Styles

Headhunterz

Mike Williams

Moksi

RayRay

Sihk

Wuki

Yellow Claw

Zomboy