Sigala teams up with James Arthur on new single ‘Lasting Lover’

Sigala has shared his latest single ‘Lasting Lover’ in collaboration with James Arthur.

The new song opens with a sample of MGMT’s 2008 hit ‘Time to Pretend’ and evolves to blend Arthur’s raw vocals with the bright, summery feel of Sigala’s signature style. ‘Lasting Lover’ was written by Lewis Capaldi and originally presented as an acoustic version before Sigala made it his own.

Listen to the new single below.

“The song came from Lewis,” said Sigala in a recent interview with Hits Radio. “It was amazing. It came to me as a ballad, just like an acoustic song with just guitar and his voice on it. I worked on it a bit and I got in touch with James from there just to see if he wanted to sing it. It’s really cool to have him involved.”

Sigala worked on the track with Arthur without ever meeting due to lockdown restrictions. “We worked across Zoom for a long time and finally met on the set of the music video,” Sigala said in a statement. “Luckily, we got on just as well in real life.”

“I really enjoyed working with Sigala on this absolute banger,” Arthur said via a press release. “He’s a real G … It’s a bit of a fun change of direction for me, but you might be seeing a couple more interesting turns in the future.”

Arthur elaborated on his involvement in the track during an interview with Hits Radio, describing how he wasn’t initially aware the song was written by Capaldi.

“I knew that my friend that I’ve been writing some of my album with, Corey Sanders, was involved in it, but I didn’t know that actually Lewis had written on the song,” he said. “I got the song from Sigala and the vocal on it was kind of a similar vibe to me. It didn’t sound like Lewis. He must’ve done that vocal years ago. It sounded a bit like me, to be honest. And then I was like, ‘Yeah, this suits me.’”

‘Lasting Lover’ follows a collection of charting tracks from Sigala, including ‘We Got Love’ featuring Ella Henderson and ‘Heaven On My Mind’, a collaboration with Becky Hill. In addition to the single release, Sigala is currently working on a new album to follow 2018’s ‘Brighter Days’.

Arthur has also been busy writing new music and launching the ‘Safe Inside’ campaign, which includes specially recorded music and videos, with all profits donated to NHS Charities Together and SANE.