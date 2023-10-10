Sigrid on BBC Introducing cuts: “It’s a disgrace, it’s such a shame”

Sigrid has described the recent BBC Introducing cuts as a “disgrace” and “a shame”.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the BBC Introducing programme would being implementing significant changes, including merging local Introducing programmes and cutting shows back from 32 to 20 – leaving numerous presenters and production staff out of their jobs.

A number of artists have since spoken out about the cuts, including Nile Rodgers and Elton John, with the latter describing the decision as “a worrying step” that shows a “neglect of musicians”.

Advertisement

Sigrid – who was supported as a newcomer by BBC Introducing and Norway’s broadcasting equivalent – has now weighed in on the conversation.

“It’s a disgrace, it’s such a shame,” she said on the first episode of DIY‘s Before They Knew Better podcast.

“It’s so important to have these institutions that are not plastering young kids’ faces on national TV shows, where you then have all these expectations because you’ve been put out to the public maybe too soon.

“I think that’s what’s so amazing about BBC Introducing and the equivalent we have in Norway; they were a huge success factor for me because I just got a little bit of attention [at the right time]. I was even used as an example of someone who wasn’t a finished product but they wanted to nurture and give time and support.”

Her comments were echoed a statement John shared in the summer, who said that BBC Introducing’s network and support of new music has been “one of the best ways for emerging artists to get airplay and find listeners from local to national radio”.

Advertisement

Last month, Broadcaster Sophie Little criticised the extensive BBC regional radio cuts during her final show, describing them as “unbelievably unfair”.

After the news broke, NME spoke to a number of rising artists to hear why the Introducing shows were so important.

Lewis Whiting, guitarist of recent NME The Cover stars English Teacher, said the continued support they’d received from BBC Introducing had been “invaluable,” adding: “It’s the main thing local bands strive for: you can see that, from the past, local BBC Introducing airplay has produced results and made bands’ careers more tangible. It gave us a future.”

Rodgers also backed the campaign against the mergers, describing the network as “a true outlet to shine a positive light on some of our most creative talent” and the upcoming change as causing both emerging talent and local music scenes to “lose out”.