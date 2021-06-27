Sigrid shares piano-based version of new single ‘Mirror’

Sigrid has shared a new ‘by the piano’ version of her comeback single ‘Mirror’ – watch its video below.

The Norwegian pop star made her comeback earlier this month with the track, her first since 2019 debut album ‘Sucker Punch’.

The new version of ‘Mirror’ sees Sigrid sat at a piano before giving a sombre, melancholy twist on the chart-leaning pop of the single itself.

“The piano has always been my favourite place to be.It’s where I forget everything that I need to do, or should do.. and it’s kinda the same in the studio when writing songs,” Sigrid said of the new version in a statement.

“I like to check if it works just on the piano, and if the song passes that test, it’s good to go! It’s where I started writing songs when I was 16, and it’s cool to always come back to that space in between all those big, exciting productions.. Hope you enjoy this lowkey version of Mirror by the piano!”

Discussing the official video for ‘Mirror’, which saw multiple versions of the singer chasing each other around, Sigrid added: “We wanted to explore how conflicting it can feel to have different sides of yourself competing against each other, and not working together. And as I can’t stand still whilst singing, there’s a lot of dancing, running, driving – you can tell I had a great time on the shoot.”

Sigrid previewed the track on TikTok ahead of its release, having previously teased new music in the form of a scavenger hunt for her fans.

In a four-star review of Sigrid’s debut album, NME said: “‘Sucker Punch’ is the story of a young adult whose tales of friendship, love and more aren’t just relatable because they’re supposed to be – they simply are.”