Sigrid teases the arrival of new track ‘It Gets Dark’

Sigrid has shared an end of year wrap up video that teases the arrival of a new track called ‘It Gets Dark’ – see it below.

The Norwegian pop star took to Instagram this afternoon (December 30) to reflect on a 2021 which she said consisted of some “really good moments”, sharing a collection of footage from across the past 12 months.

“Hi it’s me again,” text embedded over the footage began. “Another year has gone by. And there’s been some really good moments.”

“We’ve released some new music,” Sigrid continued, referring to her recent singles ‘Mirror’ and ‘Burning Bridges’, both of which are set to appear on the follow-up to her 2019 debut album ‘Sucker Punch’. “And we’ve done some amazing shows. Thanks for everything guys.

The singer then promised: “But next year will be even better. We have some very special things coming. See you in 2022.”

The footage is soundtracked by a new track, which according to the video’s caption appears to be titled ‘It Gets Dark’. You can check it out below.

Speaking to NME about her next chapter, the singer explained: “I’m a huge fan of rock music and I think you can hear that in the new music I’ve been making too. You’ll definitely see that live energy from me again, I’ve missed it.”

In October, Sigrid revealed that she had been in the studio with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish. “Just wait til you hear what we wrote,” she teased, adding the hashtag #Rocktober.

Earlier this week, Sigrid and Griff teased an upcoming collaboration together, saying they are very keen to work together.

Sigrid is set to embark on her biggest-ever UK, Ireland and European tour next year, which includes a performance at Wembley Arena. You can see the full UK/Ireland schedule below.

March 2022

13 – Manchester O2 Apollo, Manchester

14 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

16 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

18 – 3Arena, Dublin