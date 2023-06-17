Sigur Rós air new ‘ÁTTA’ album songs, deep cuts and rarities at Meltdown Festival show

Sigur Rós treated fans to material from their new album ‘ÁTTA‘ as well as deep cuts and live rarities at their Meltdown Festival show– see the setlist and fan-shot footage below.

The Icelandic trio joined forced with the London Contemporary Orchestra last night (June 16) for a two-part headline show at London’s Meltdown, curated this year by Christine & The Queens.

New songs ‘Blóðberg’ and ‘Ylur’ from ‘ÁTTA’ were performed, as was ‘Skel’, which according to a SetlistFM entry was given its live debut.

Deep cuts were also aired including ‘All Alright’ from the band’s 2008 album ‘Með Suð Í Eyrum Við Spilum Endalaust’, ‘Avalon’ from the 1999 album ‘Ágætis Byrjun’, and a handful of ‘Untitled’ songs from the 2002 album ‘( )’ such as ‘Untitled (Dauðalagið)’.

I saw Sigur Rós and the London Contemporary Orchestra tonight and it was stellar pic.twitter.com/sncVM1KFbN — Bryn (@BrynFD) June 16, 2023

our souls are not starved for content,

our souls are starved for beauty. {wise words from my friend Steve Harding}@sigurros, thank you for calling my heart to ethereal beauty. pic.twitter.com/KWiLpTeytj — Sarah Yardley (@yardleysarah) June 17, 2023

Elsewhere, the band played album cuts from their 2008 breakthrough album ‘Takk...’ including ‘Andvari’, ‘Heysátan’, and ‘Se Lest’.

Get the full lowdown on what was on the setlist as well as the last time that those songs were performed live.

Setlist – Sigur Rós at Royal Festival Hall London (June 16, 2023):

Set one:

‘Blóðberg’

‘Ekki múkk’

‘Fljótavík’

‘Von’ (first time live since 2007)

‘8’ (live debut)

‘Andvari’

‘Starálfur’ (first time live since 2017)

‘Dauðalogn’ (first time live since 2012)

‘Varðeldur’ (live debut)

Set two:



‘Untitled #1 – Vaka’

‘Untitled #3 – Samskeyti’

‘Heysátan’

‘Ylur’

‘Skel’ (live debut)

‘All Alright’ (first time live since 2008)

‘Untitled #5 – Álafoss’ (first time live since 2001)

‘Sé lest’ (first time live since 2008)

‘Hoppípolla’ (first time live since 2013)

‘Avalon’ (first time live since 2003)

Meanwhile, Christine & The Queens plays the first of two headline shows at Meltdown tonight (June 17) before wrapping the festival tomorrow night (June 18).

Other acts that were booked for the 2023 festival, which takes place annually in venues and smaller performance spaces at the Southbank Centre, include Warpaint, Django Django, Bat For Lashes and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

Sigur Rós are also bringing the London Contemporary Orchestra out on their European tour dates, which kicks off tonight (June 17) at Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw. See the full list of European tour dates here and find tickets here.