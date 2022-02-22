Sigur Rós announce details of huge world tour

Sigur Rós have today (February 22) announced details of a huge world tour.

It’s the group’s first in almost five years and will see the acclaimed Icelandic collective appear in Mexico, Canada and the United States later this year.

Tickets for the gigs in Canada and the US are on sale at 10am local time on February 25, while those in Mexico will go on sale 11am local time on February 26. You can purchase tickets here.

More dates are expected to follow – check out the first round of dates here:

Sigur Rós – World Tour 2022



APRIL

30 – Festival Vaivén, Mexico

MAY

3 – Citibanamex Auditorium, Monterrey

5 – Auditorio Telmex Guadalajara

9 – Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC

11 – Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR

13 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

17 – Frost Amphitheater – Stanford, CA

19 – Shrine Auditorium – Los Angeles, CA

23 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin TX

24 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin TX

25 – Winspear Opera House – Dallas, TX

27 – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA

28 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

31 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN



JUNE

1 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

3 – Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI

4 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL

6 – The Anthem – Washington, D.C.

7 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

8 – Boch Center Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

10 – Place des Arts – Montreal, QC

11 – Meridian Hall – Toronto, ON

14 – Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

17 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

18 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

A statement also said that the band “are in the process of writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s ‘Kveikur'”.

It went on to say that the group “will air new songs at the shows, alongside material drawn from their acclaimed 25 year discography.”

Last week, the band also confirmed that founding members Jónsi and Georg Holm are joined in the studio and on tour by former member Kjartan Sveinsson, who is rejoining the band almost a decade after stepping away to focus on other projects.

Sveinsson was previously a member of the group from 1998, leaving in 2013 to “do something different”.

The multi-instrumentalist was not replaced following his departure, with Jónsi telling Paste that year: “We never thought about getting somebody else to replace him. I think we just wanted to keep on with the three of us.”

Sigur Rós shared a screenshot of a video call featuring Jónsi, Georg “Goggi” Holm and Sveinsson. “Two old faces and one new old face,” they captioned the post. “Three of us happy to be back together and doing what we love doing. Exciting times ahead.”

In 2020, Sigur Rós released the collaborative soundtrack album ‘Odin’s Raven Magic’ with Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Steindór Andersen, Páll Guðmundsson and Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir. The composition originally served as an orchestral score to a poem by Hrafnagaldr Óðins and was created in 2002.

Last year, Jónsi released his latest solo album, ‘Obsidian’, alongside a visual art installation of the same name.