Sik-K to perform at Drip Singapore in May

South Korean rapper Sik-K is set to perform in Singapore next month.

Announced on April 18, the Show Me The Money rapper is set to perform at the Mainroom of Drip Singapore nightclub on May 6 at 10pm, as part of the club’s DRIP82 series. Sik-K will be supported by g DJ JINAH, DJ SMMT, KONG and SHIN.

Tickets for Sik-K’s upcoming performance at Drip Singapore are available now from Eventbrite, ranging from SG$68 for Early Bird sales to SG$108 for Presale purchases. Meanwhile, tickets will also be available at the door for SG$128.

All tickets for Sik-K’s performance will come with two drinks each. In addition, those looking to purchase tickets will be limited to five per transaction for Early Bird and Advance sales, and 10 per transaction for Presale.

Furthermore, an exclusive Sik-K photocard will be given to first 300 ticket holders with the SNKRDUNK APP at the door. Meanwhile, the first 20 will receive a signed version of the photo card.

“Please note that this will be a club performance with DJ sets co-produced by Sik-K’s music team and not a full fledged concert,” Drip Singapore noted on the Eventbrite site. “Sik-K will be at the club but his live rap set will be on for around 30 mins.”

On the same night, Drip Singapore’s Salt Room location will also be open and will play Top 40s and EDM music, though access to the Mainroom will also be available after Sik-K’s performance. Tickets for Salt Room will come with one drink each and cost SG$30 to SG$40.