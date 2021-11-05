Silk Sonic share tracklist for new album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Silk Sonic, the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have shared the tracklist for their upcoming debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

The pair announced last month that their forthcoming LP will be released on November 12, after having previously suggested it wouldn’t arrive until early next year. The album will mark Mars’ first since 2016’s ’24K Magic’, and Anderson’s first since 2019’s ‘Ventura’.

Tonight (November 5), Silk Sonic unveiled the tracklist for the highly anticipated album. “YOU HAVE A WEEK TO GET YOUR OUTFITS TOGETHER,” .Paak wrote on Instagram.

Comprised of nine songs, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ features the previously released tracks ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’, and new single ‘Smokin Out The Window’. The album will also include a collaboration with Thundercat and Bootsy Collins called ‘After Last Night’.

Set to arrive next Friday (November 12), you can pre-order/pre-save the album here and see the tracklist below.

The duo met in 2016, when Anderson supported Mars during the European leg of the latter’s ’24K Magic’ album tour. Speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this year, the pair revealed they were in the studio just one week later.

After releasing ‘Leave The Door Open’ in March, the duo gave their first live performance as Silk Sonic the same month at this year’s Grammys.

Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak has launched a brand new record label called APESHIT INC.

The Grammy Award-winning artist announced the arrival of the imprint on Tuesday (November 2) via a tongue-in-cheek pre-recorded press conference.

“I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” .Paak said in the clip. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”

.Paak, who has recorded for UMG/Interscope subsidiary Aftermath, said he was inspired to launch a performer-focused label after seeing fewer acts playing their own stuff on stage.

“Where is the next generation that can play instruments??” he asked. “I know they’re out there – don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you!!”