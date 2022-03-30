Silk Sonic to open 2022 Grammys Awards

Silk Sonic have been added to the star-studded line-up of acts performing at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The duo – comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak – will open the ceremony ahead of performances by Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, John Legend, J Balvin and more.

In addition to a segment showcasing the songs of late Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim (who died last November, age 91), the 64th annual Grammys ceremony will also feature a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last week at the age of 50.

Days before his death, Foo Fighters were named as one of the performers slated for this year’s ceremony. The band have not commented on the performance, but according to a new press release (via Variety) the band are not listed on the official list of Grammy performers.

Foo Fighters recently cancelled all of their upcoming tour dates following the death of Hawkins.

The band was mid-tour in South America when Hawkins died with his last show taking place March 20 at Lollapalooza Argentina. Foo Fighters had planned a full year of touring, as well as their originally scheduled Grammys performance this Sunday (April 3).

Silk Sonic made their TV debut at last year’s Grammys, with a performance of their mammoth single ‘Leave The Door Open’. This year they’re nominated for four awards: ‘Leave The Door Open’ is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

Elsewhere, Jon Batiste leads this year’s Grammy nominations, appearing in 11 categories including Album of the Year (for ‘We Are’) and Record of the Year (‘Freedom’). Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow with nominations in eight categories, while Rodrigo and Eilish are both up for seven. Lil Nas X is up for a total of five awards, including Record, Album and Song of the Year.

Hosting this year’s ceremony – which will take place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 – is comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah. He was announced as the show’s host last December, marking his second year in a row.