Silverstein release music video for anthemic new single ‘Bankrupt’

Legendary post-hardcore outfit Silverstein have dropped a blistering new single, ‘Bankrupt’, alongside an official music video.

Written as the band observed the negative fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on the little guy, Silverstein, according to a press statement, turned their rage to the studio and penned the new single, which dropped today (April 16).

The official music video was directed by the band’s longtime collaborator, Wyatt Clough, reportedly using largely 16mm Kodak (Double-X 7222) film.

Watch the video below:

On ‘Bankrupt’, guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau said, “I don’t know how to feel anything but rage anymore. The rich are getting richer and poor are getting poorer. The walls feel like they’re closing in and escape is starting to feel impossible.

“Two-faced leaders and greedy elected officials line their pockets while stripping funding for the programs that we actually need. What are we supposed to do now? Looking out for one another on a community level is good, but changing a crooked system is better.”

The new release comes just after the Canadian outfit celebrated their 20th anniversary, marking the milestone with a livestream concert.

Back in February the band also commenced a virtual concert series, Out Of This World, with each of four performances featuring a unique theme – Greatest Hits, Discovering the Waterfront and Acoustic and Unplugged.

Last year, Silverstein released their tenth studio album ‘A Beautiful Place To Drown’, releasing a new version of its cut ‘Where Are You’. This also coincided with their 20th anniversary celebrations.