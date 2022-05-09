SILVY lets go of cynicism on romantic new single, ‘PLS’

Thai-Italian singer-songwriter SILVY has shared a new single, ‘PLS’.

The R&B track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on major streaming platforms via Warner Music Asia on Friday (May 6). It was co-written by SILVY, fellow singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy, as well as Richard Craker (Jolin Tsai, Liam Gallagher) and Stephen Jones.

‘PLS’ is sung by a cynical narrator who doesn’t believe in forever-ever-afters – “Never believed in fairytales / I thought that shit ain’t real” – until they meet someone who changes their jaded outlook.

Watch the ‘PLS’ music video below.

The video sees SILVY and her love interest affectionately tease each other over the course of multiple activities, including hand-drawing tattoos with markers on each other and frolicking on the beach.

Following the track’s release, SILVY took to social media to share that the song was “based on a true story”, adding that she “didn’t think that the stories of dreams, hopes, or good love were possible” until she met her partner.

‘PLS’ – which stands for “Pretty Little Superstar” – marks SILVY’s fifth single and her second release for 2022. In March, the artist released the rap-tinged single ‘GANG$TA’ along with a music video in which she her cosplayed rappers such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kanye West, and Lil Pump.

The artist – who started out in entertainment as an actress on television series such as Rearranged Love, and Deceptive Marriage – released her first single ‘XL’ in August last year. The debut single, which promoted body positivity, was followed up with her sophomore single ‘QUEEN’ in November, and ‘Troublemaker’ in December last year.

SILVY, whose real name is Silvy Pavida, has also appeared on music shows such as The Voice Thailand and The Masked Singer Thailand.