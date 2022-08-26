SILVY bares her heart on vulnerable new single ‘Sleep Crying’

Thai-Italian R&B star SILVY has released a vulnerable new single called ‘Sleep Crying’.

The single arrived today (August 26) on all streaming platforms through Warner Music Asia. The introspective track features woozy synthesisers and a downtempo beat, as SILVY sings of heartbreak with brutal honesty: “Can you feel this pain like I do? / Why don’t we just let it all through / I’ve been sleep-crying / Tell me you feel the same without denying it”

Listen to the track below:

In a statement, the actress-turned-singer highlighted the difficulty of being emotionally vulnerable in public settings. “I want to be such a strong soul and don’t normally let myself feel vulnerable and cry… I also don’t want people to see me cry,” SILVY noted. “So I choose to cry in my sleep. That’s where the song title “Sleep Crying” comes from.”

‘Sleep Crying’ marks SILVY’s fourth single of 2022 and seventh single overall. In March, the singer released the track ‘GANG$TA’, which was accompanied by a comical music video which portrayed the singer cosplaying as rappers of various eras, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Lil Pump. The single was followed by ‘PLS’ in May and empowerment anthem ‘We Are Beautiful’ in July.

SILVY, whose real name is Pavida Moriggi, began her entertainment career as an actress on Thai shows such as comedy-drama Rearranged Love, Deceptive Marriage before debuting her singing career with body positivity anthem ‘XL’ in 2021. The singer then rounded off her 2021 releases with ‘QUEEN’ last November and ‘Troublemaker’ last December.

She has also made appearances on The Voice Thailand and The Masked Singer Thailand.