SILVY shines in empowering music video for ‘We Are Beautiful’

Thai-Italian singer SILVY has released her newest pop anthem called ‘We Are Beautiful’.

The single arrived on Friday (July 1) on all digital streaming platforms via Warner Music Asia alongside a fresh music video. The video sees SILVY and other people off different builds being judged for their looks and size. In response, SILVY gathers her friends to celebrate everyone for their beauty.

Watch the music video for SILVY’s ‘We Are Beautiful’ below.

“It’s not my song, it’s our song to celebrate and feel beautiful together,” the vocalist said of the track via a press statement. This theme flows limitlessly as she chants, “We are beautiful / We’re unstoppable / We are powerful / You can’t hold us down!” in the chorus.

‘We Are Beautiful’ is her third release of the year, following her earlier singles ‘GANG$TA’ and ‘PLS’. The track will be part of her upcoming self-titled debut album due out later this year.

Silvy (real name Pavida Moriggi) made her debut in 2021 with the empowering anthem called ‘XL’. She continued to put out a couple more singles – ‘Queen’ and ‘Troublemaker’ – in the same year.