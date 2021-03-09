Similarobjects announces intentions to “lay this project to rest” this year

Filipino experimental sound artist, producer and composer Similarobjects has announced his intentions to retire the project sometime this year.

Similarobjects – real name Jorge Juan B. Wieneke V – shared the news on Facebook on Sunday, March 7. “[Been] enjoying my peace & quiet but just wanted to break my silence to announce that 2021 is the year I move away from similarobjects & lay this project to rest,” he said.

He continued: “[It’s] been an amazing ride but I somehow feel that this journey has come to an end. [Last] few projects then m out ty”. See his post below:

Earlier today (March 9), he announced a new performance concept before he hangs up his gloves. On March 27, Similarobjects will premiere a 30-minute audio-visual piece called ‘Solipsism’ during the Mechafest 2021 virtual festival.

The 30-minute set will feature live performances of improvisations and a look back at his past work set against a “loose visual narrative exploring concepts of self-sacrifice, rebirth, death and letting go”.

Similarobjects also confirmed that the ‘Solipsism’ set will be performed twice in total before it is “hidden from the public”. The second set for his ‘Solipsism’ concept has not been announced, but he notes that it “will be special for those who will be there for the moment”.

Following the ‘Solipsism’ announcement, Similarobjects shared a new cover photo on Facebook that reiterated his claims of the project’s retirement, with a caption that reads: “Similarobjects / 2010-2021 / Signing off”.

Wieneke first started the Similarobjects project in 2010 and has since released more than 15 albums and EPs over the course of the past 11 years under the moniker. Within the Philippines, Similarobjects is best known for pushing the boundaries of experimental production and sound art locally.