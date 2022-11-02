South Korean rapper Simon Dominic to perform in Kuala Lumpur this month

South Korean rapper Simon Dominic has announced a performance in Kuala Lumpur, featuring support from Malaysian rappers Dato’ Maw and Yung Kai.

Announced by Dato’ Maw’s Instagram account, the showcase will take place on November 26 at the KL Convention Centre. Organised by Hennessy, the event will also feature support from other artists on Dato’ Maw’s record label Ban Huat Sdn. Bhd., namely, rap trio S.A.C. and DJ Hazel.

Admissions are by invitation only, though Hennessy is giving away four invites to the public. Interested parties can register for a chance to win the invites with every purchase of a bottle of Hennessy V.S.O.P. Further information can be found on Malaysian Kpop Fans’ Twitter account.

Simon Dominic most recently released the single ‘WIN’ in November 2021. His last full-length release was 2018’s ‘DARKROOM : roommates only’, the follow up to his 2011 debut album ‘Simon Dominic Presents ‘SNL LEAGUE BEGINS’’. He has also released two EPs, 2015’s ‘Won & Only (₩ & Only)’ and 2019’s ‘No Open Flames’. Signed under Jay Park’s AOMG label, the Busan rapper began his career as one half of hip-hop duo Supreme Team, which released one studio album in 2010, ‘Supremier’.

In August, Dato’ Maw released ‘做自己 / 熬過來 FREESTYLE’, which features production from Ban Huat Sdn. Bhd. producers Franco.$ and Kaiote, and was accompanied by a moody video directed by Idontreallynou. The track follows his 2021 single ‘佛牌 PAY ME TWICE’, which will be featured on his upcoming, yet-to-be-announced EP, ‘CINA Pt. 2’.

In December 2020, the trilingual rapper released the four-song EP ‘CINA Pt. 1’, which featured the single ‘錢和臉 Money & Face’.

Ban Huat Sdn. Bhd. also held a label showcase in August, which featured its entire roster including Yung Kai, S.A.C., Dametrill, Saucie J, IANAW, and more alongside Singaporean rapper-actor Tosh Rock and Taiwanese rapper BG8LOCC.