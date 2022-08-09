Listen to Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil guest on a new version of Goldfinger’s ‘Superman’

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil has guested on a new version of Goldfinger‘s classic song ‘Superman’ – you can listen to the track below.

The song, which originally featured on Goldfinger’s 1997 album ‘Hang-Ups’, is part of a new deluxe edition of the band’s 2020 LP ‘Never Look Back’, which was their eighth studio album.

This extended version of ‘Never Look Back’ also features a collaboration with Avril Lavigne in the form of a reworking of ‘Here In Your Bedroom’, the lead single from Goldfinger’s 1996 self-titled debut studio album.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker – who has co-written four new songs for the deluxe edition – plays drums on both of the tracks, as well as on an updated version of Goldfinger’s popular cover of Nena’s ’99 Red Balloons’.

You can listen to Goldfinger and Neil collaborating on ‘Superman’ above.

IT’S OUT! Never Look Back (Deluxe) is available everywhere featuring 4 new songs and a few older ones with a twist! Huge thanks to @AvrilLavigne, Simon from @BiffyClyro and everyone else who helped make this possible 🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/knOzex1Zh8 — Goldfinger (@goldfingermusic) August 5, 2022

Last month, Simon Neil was presented with an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University.

The vocalist, guitarist and songwriter received a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from the University for “his continued inspiration to all creatives the world over”.

Speaking about the honour, Neil said in a statement: “To receive this doctorate is an honour I could never have expected. To receive it in Glasgow, a city which has featured so long and so supportively in the band’s story, is the stuff of dreams.

“I am also proud to be connected to such a forward-thinking institution as Caledonian University, and accept this honour gratefully.”