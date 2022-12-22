Simple Plan announce Singapore show and upcoming Southeast Asia tour

Veteran pop-punk band Simple Plan have announced a Singapore concert set to take place in March as part of a larger Southeast Asia tour.

The Singapore concert – announced today (December 22) – will take place on March 7 at the Hard Rock Coliseum in Sentosa Island, Singapore. Tickets are available for purchase now via SISTIC at SGD$118. Get your tickets here.

The band have also confirmed that they are set to embark on a wider Southeast Asia tour, though additional tour dates have yet to be announced. These dates are expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

Simple Plan’s upcoming Southeast Asia tour will be in support of their latest album, ‘Harder Than It Looks’. That album released in May 2022 and features key singles ‘Wake Me Up (When The Nightmare’s Over)’, ‘Ruin My Life’ featuring Deryck Whibley and ‘The Antidote’.

The upcoming concert in Singapore will mark the band’s first in the city-state since 2016.

