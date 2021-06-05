Sinéad O’Connor announces retirement from music and touring

Sinéad O’Connor has announced her retirement from music and touring in a series of new tweets.

Posted last night (June 4), O’Connor wrote: “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired.”

The musician went on to say that her upcoming album, ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’, will be her last album release.

Advertisement

“NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo.”

She added: “This is not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A warrior knows when he or she should retreat. It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true.”

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime ❤️ — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

This morning (June 5), O’Connor added: “Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement.

Advertisement

“I guess the book made me realise I’m my own boss. I didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it.”

Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement. I guess the book made me realise I'm my own boss. I didn't wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I'd had a few whiskeys : ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 5, 2021

Earlier this week (June 3), O’Connor shared more details of her forthcoming 11th album, confirming the title, ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’, and its release date in 2022. According to O’Connor’s tweets last night (June 4), this release looks still set to go ahead.

The Irish singer-songwriter teased the album back in December, revealing that its undisclosed cover art was designed by Donegal illustrator Jacob Stack and that fans could expect the record in “late 2021”.

The musician confirmed that the follow-up to 2014’s ‘I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss‘ will arrive in January, though with no firm date set.

O’Connor told Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 earlier this week (June 2) that the album will release next year and told The New York Times in a recent interview that it will comprise seven songs.

Belfast musician David Holmes, who described Sinéad’s vocal on the album’s title track as “undeniable”, is producing the album.