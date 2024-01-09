Sinead O’Connor’s cause of death confirmed by coroner

The cause of Sinead O’Connor‘s death has been confirmed.

The Irish music legend died at the age of 56 last July. At the time, police confirmed that she was found unresponsive at her home in London and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No medical cause for her death was given at the time, with London Inner South Coroner’s Court saying a post-mortem would be conducted and the results could take several weeks.

Now, the coroner has confirmed she died of natural causes and said it was no longer investigating her death, reports Sky News.

She was laid to rest at a ceremony in the Irish town of Bray last August, with Bob Geldof and Bono among those paying tribute at her funeral.

It was also reported that a heartwarming tribute had been installed on cliffs overlooking the coast town – designed by Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man.

The message showed the words ‘Eire’, the Irish name for Ireland, and ‘Sinéad’ joined by a heart. Discussing the inspiration behind the tribute, the agency’s creative director, Richard Seabrooke said that O’Connor’s death hit him “like a tonne of bricks” and he felt it was important “that Ireland got to say goodbye” to the singer.

Elsewhere, it was revealed that O’Connor was reportedly in talks over a biopic just weeks before her death. According to The Sun, a film based on her 2021 autobiography Rememberings, was being considered with three actresses including Demi Moore set to play the late artist in different stages of her life.

Meanwhile, New York City’s City Winery has announced a tribute concert in honour of the late Shane MacGowan and O’Connor this March.

The tribute concert, dubbed ‘Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall’, will take place on March 20, with limited VIP packages already on sale via its website – general admission passes go on sale January 22. The Carnegie Hall concert will see some of MacGowan’s and O’Connor’s musical friends pay homage to their legacy with covers of their songs.