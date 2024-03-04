Sinéad O’Connor estate calls out Donald Trump for using her music

Sinéad O’Connor‘s estate has called out Donald Trump for using her music during his political rallies.

A joint statement was created between the Irish music legend’s estate and record label Chrysalis, demanding Trump to stop using her music immediately. The estate shared that O’Connor would have been “disgusted, hurt, and insulted” over the use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ being used during the former US president’s rallies.

“Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings,” read the statement (per The Guardian).

“It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies,” it continued. ‘It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil’.

“As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

O’Connor died at the age of 56 last July. At the time, police confirmed that she was found unresponsive at her home in London and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was confirmed that she died of natural causes.

A host of stars also paid tribute to O’Connor after her death including Garbage, Billy Corgan and Michael Stipe. Bob Geldof and Bono were also among mourners at her funeral in Dublin.

Other artists who have called for Trump to stop using their music as part of his political rallies include Johnny Marr, who expressed his discontent with the Smiths song ‘Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want’ being used.

“Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now,” he wrote in a tweet.

Last year, Duncan Jones, the son of icon David Bowie, reacted to the former president using the music of his late father to soundtrack his politics. Other acts who have spoken out publicly against Trump’s use of their music include Rihanna, Queen and Adele.

Elsewhere, O’Connor has been nominated to be part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 class. Other nominees include Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne, Jane’s Addiction, Mariah Carey and more.