Sinéad O’Connor warned fans she was being harassed by a “violent” stalker two weeks before death

Sinéad O’Connor told fans that she was being harassed by a “violent” stalker just two weeks before her death.

The iconic Irish musician and activist died at the age of 56 last week (July 26), after being found unresponsive in her London home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a tweet dated July 15, O’Connor wrote: “Also there is one stalker. Female. Violent: again, NEVER engage with anyone claiming they know me without asking my management.”

In another tweet, O’Connor said that she had previously dealt with “an extremely disturbed male sexual predator” who “groomed vulnerable female fans on my Twitter page by claiming to be my boyfriend”. She added: “Again, NEVER engage with anyone claiming to be anyone. There are legions of devils out there. And anyway I’m single ; ).”

The singer’s final social media post, however, revealed the devastating impact of her son’s death last year.

O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane died by suicide in January 2022 after going missing from Newbridge, County Kildare. She subsequently cancelled all shows that year for “her own heath and well being”.

In the post, O’Connor wrote: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Announcing his death on social media at the time, the singer wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The music world has been paying tribute to the Irish music icon since her death last week, while fans gathered to sing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in Dublin this week.

The artist’s most well-known song – which was originally written and composed by Prince for his side project The Family – has been performed in tribute for the singer at a number of recent gigs.

P!nk and Brandi Carlile covered ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at a recent show, while Fall Out Boy also covered the song at a gig. Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette, meanwhile, performed ‘Mandinka’ at a festival this weekend.

Other artists who were quick to pay tribute after her death included Garbage, Billy Corgan, Michael Stipe, Ice-T and many more.

O’Connor has revealed she was working on a new album before her death. “Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year,” she wrote in a social post.