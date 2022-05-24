Singapore bands Forests, Coming Up Roses and brb. to play Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series

Singaporean bands Forests, Coming Up Roses and brb. will perform shows as part of the Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series this July.

Emo trio Forests will kick off the programming with a concert dubbed ‘Fun Raiser’ at the Esplanade concert hall on July 8.

‘Fun Raiser’ will see Forests play material from their recently released third studio album ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’, as well as other songs from their discography.

The band will be supported by Carpet Golf. Tickets to Forests’ Fun Raiser concert are currently on sale for S$28.

‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’ received a four-star review from NME, with Adrian Yap writing: “It almost feels like the band are now ready for their proper unveiling, to be seen in brighter light and with a clearer lens. This is Forests at their summit, ready to conquer the world.”

Coming Up Roses’ showcase will take place on July 15 at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Tickets for ‘Everything Is Coming Up Roses’ are currently on sale for S$28.

‘Everything Is Coming Up Roses’ will see the band perform tracks from their newly released EP ‘Everything Is’, as well as material from their debut mini-album, ‘Waters’.

The group are also set to tour Canada in June in support of their ‘Everything Is’ EP for Canadian Music Week.

Lastly, local R&B trio brb. will hold their ‘Just Friends’ concert on July 16 at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Tickets can be purchased here for S$28. The showcase will feature the band performing songs from their EPs ‘Fleur’ and ‘Relationshit’, alongside new material.

Last year’s Mosaic Music Series lineup saw the likes of Bitty, Dru Chen, The Steve McQueens and Saints Amongst Sinners perform between October and November.