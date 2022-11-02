Singaporean emo trio Terrible People announce disbandment

Singaporean emo trio Terrible People have announced they will be disbanding following their performance at this weekend’s Dogfest event.

The trio of Alif, Joshua and Hadi announced on Twitter yesterday (November 1) that the event would be their “last show as Terrible People”. NME has confirmed that the group will be disbanding permanently following the event on November 5 at the GR.iD, which will also feature Subsonic Eye, Forests, Xingfoo&Roy, Carpet Golf and CURB.

Tickets are still available via dogfest.peatix.com for SGD32.

We're very sad to announce that this Saturday's show at @dogswain's Dogfest will be our last show as Terrible People. pic.twitter.com/LNMonLuLby — Terrible People (@t3rriblepeople) November 1, 2022

Advertisement

Terrible People released their second studio album ‘Home, In A Way’ on July 11 last year. NME gave the record a four-out-of-five star rating, with Adrian Yap praising the effort as one that was “at times, stunning”. The record, he wrote, “captures a band maturing and finding their foothold in music and in life,” noting that producers Zhang Bo and Raphael Ong (the latter of indie band Sobs) had challenged the band create a record that appeals beyond their emo listener base.

The group also released the single ‘Derby’ ahead of the album.

The group released their debut album ‘Like Clean Air’ in 2019 as a four-piece, featuring tracks like ‘Peachy’, ‘Any Fourteen’ and ‘Perks Of Being A Shitface’. Their drummer Edison Neo left the band following the record’s release.

In 2020, Terrible People appeared on Tired Records’ 2020 compilation album ‘Pick Of The Lot!’ with a cover of Singaporean outfit Long Live The Empire’s ‘Loveless’. while a cover of their own track ‘Peachy’ was contributed to the compilation by fellow Singaporean emo band cues.