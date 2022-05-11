‘Singapore Idol’ winners Taufik Batisah, Hady Mirza and Sezairi to reunite at free concert

The three sole winners of Singapore Idol – Taufik Batisah, Hady Mirza and Sezairi – will be reuniting at a free Hari Raya concert in Singapore this Saturday (May 14).

The trio are known names in Singapore as the winners of the televised singing competition, which ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2009. Taufik emerged as the show’s first winner in 2004, Hady Mirza in 2006, and Sezairi Sezali in 2009. They each pursued careers in music after their victories, Sezairi in particular making music full-time since his win in Singapore Idol’s final season. Earlier this year, with his single ‘It’s You’, Sezairi became the first Singaporean ever to amass 100million Spotify streams.

Catch our LIVE Hari Raya concert featuring Taufik Batisah on Saturday, 14 May

The Hari Raya concert, titled Irama Aidilfitri 2022, will take place at Town Square in Our Tampines Hub. Joining the trio are local singers Rahila Rahim, Fuad Rahman, Iskandar Ismail featuring Divine, and Kelana Purba, a dikir barat group.

Free tickets – limited to two per person – are now redeemable at the customer service counter at the venue. The event, which is capped at 3,750 attendees and runs two and a half hours, will also be exclusively live-streamed on Our Tampines Hub’s Facebook page.

We're ready to throw a LIVE Hari Raya

This concert may be the first time all Singapore Idol winners have shared the same concert stage. In 2011, Taufik and Hady collaborated on a Hari Raya album ‘Kenangan Di Hari Raya’ and promoted it together with performances. In more recent years, Taufik and Hady have also made headlines for their business ventures, the former being a real estate agent and the latter as a presenter.

Irama Aidilfitri 2022 is one of many live performances being announced in Singapore following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions previously imposed on live music and mass gatherings. Since then, multiple concerts have been announced, such as Subsonic Eye’s fundraiser show for their US tour this Friday, as well as headlining shows by Justin Bieber and Sigur Ros.