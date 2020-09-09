Singapore instrumental rock band hauste announce new album, ‘Patterns’

Singapore instrumental rock band hauste have officially announced their sophomore album, ‘Patterns’.

Yesterday (Sept 8), the four-piece band announced ‘Patterns’ is scheduled for release on compact disc and Bandcamp on September 25. The album will be released on streaming platforms the following month, on October 23.

It was also revealed that the album is their first for Japanese independent record label Friend of Mine Records. In a Facebook post, the band said they were “honoured to be the first Singaporean band on their roster”, sitting alongside France’s Totorro, UK’s The Physics House Band, and tide/edit from the Philippines.

We will be releasing the physical format of PATTERNS 25th September via Friend of Mine Records and we’re honoured to be… Posted by hauste on Monday, September 7, 2020

hauste’s debut album ‘Leavings’ was released in 2018 by Singaporean label An ATMOS Initiative.

Working on ‘Patterns’ was a vastly different process than that of their first album, guitarist Daniel Lim tells NME. “Our first album was more spontaneous and it was us just experimenting and finding our sound. With ‘Patterns’, I feel like it’s a lot more focused.”

hauste’s partnership with Friend of Mine Records was an instant connection, as their roster had already influenced the band’s sound.

“When Friend of Mine approached us, we knew right away that we had to work with them,” Lim says.

“We also believe that these forms of collaborative efforts with overseas labels are important as we don’t want to limit our reach to Singapore. It’s important to branch out and we felt that Friends of Mine would be a good way to expand our music’s outreach.”

The upcoming release of ‘Patterns’ has been preceded by four singles, ‘Happy’, ‘Panda’, ‘nara’, and ‘i can’t draw circles’, the latter featuring vocal contributions by Singaporean rock band Bakers in Space. On May 8, the band released a music video for ‘nara’, featuring animation work by illustrator Trang Dang. Watch the video below.

hauste last performed at the online edition of Singaporean festival Baybeats in August. The long-running music festival staged a three-day livestream event in lieu of the live edition, which is now postponed to November.

Watch their set below.