Singapore International Festival Of Arts unveils digital year-end programming

The Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) has announced new programmes for October to December 2020.

Following a successful transition to a virtual experience in June this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, SIFA is doubling down on its SIFA V2.020 programming, this time with a slew of new content such as live performances, podcast series and more.

Scheduled to perform under the Sound Social Series across December are electronic composer Planeswalker (December 9), experimental sound artist Zul Mahmod (December 16), and weish of Singapore indie-electronic duo .gif (December 23).

The Sound Social Series aims to spotlight visionary artists who create music through non-traditional means such as “technical wizardry, unconventional performing techniques, or organic instrument building”.

SIFA will also stage a new programme titled Jazz At Play: 7 Songs At Christmas, which aims to highlight ten Singapore jazz acts over three digital performances.

Currently announced to perform from December 18 to 20 are vocalist Rani Singam, drummer Aaron James Lee, percussionist Ramu Thiruyanam, pianist Tan Weixiang, flutist Rit Xu, and their respective bands. More acts are expected to be announced later this October.

A new in-conversation podcast series from conductor Lien Boon Hua titled Unboxing New Music has also been announced. Two episodes will be aired. The first, “Sounds Of Asia”, will be a full-length digital concert that highlights new original compositions from the Southeast Asian region. The second edition will be released in December on SIFA All-Access, and will feature bite-sized videos of new music pieces.

Singaporean Carnatic fusion band Varsha will also put on an acoustic performance, where they will experiment with new arrangements while sharing about their band philosophy and more. A date has not been announced for this performance.

The complete list of programmes announced for SIFA from October to December 2020 can be found here.