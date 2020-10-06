Singapore label Syndicate marks 10-year anniversary with compilation featuring .gif, Intriguant and more

Singaporean electronic label Syndicate has dropped a digital compilation album to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

Curated and remastered by hip-hop and electronic music producer Daddy Kev of Low End Theory fame, ‘Sxndicate: A Decade’ features 11 tracks cherry-picked from the discographies of Syndicate artists .gif, Kiat, Intriguant, Cherry Chan, blankverse, Vandetta and more.

“Having a ten year anniversary in this surreal times wasn’t something none of us could have imagined. However, it allowed us the time to look back into the last decade before we move things on,” Syndicate wrote on Facebook. Read their message below:

Advertisement

Having a ten year anniversary in this surreal times wasn't something none of us could have imagined. 😷However, it… Posted by Syndicate SG on Monday, October 5, 2020

The digital album can be streamed for free on Syndicate’s Bandcamp. It can also be downloaded for SGD$7. Check out ‘Sxndicate: A Decade’ below:

<a href="https://syndicatesg.bandcamp.com/album/sxndicate-a-decade">SXNDICATE: A Decade by syndicate</a>

This year, Syndicate has released two records: .gif’s sophomore album ‘Hail Nothing’, which NME listed as one of the best Southeast Asian albums of 2020, and turntablist Koflow’s album ‘Metem’.

Meanwhile, the producer Intriguant, who is also on the comp, is due to release a new album ‘Spirits’ next month.

Advertisement

In June, Syndicate hosted a charity stream on Twitch titled “#TheNonEssentialMix For Essential Communities,” which supported Singaporean organisations such as Transient Workers Count Too, HCSA Community Services and Cat Welfare Society, among others.