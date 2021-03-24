Singapore to permit live concerts with 750 attendees with pre-event testing from April 24

Live concerts in Singapore will be allowed to increase audience capacities from April 24 as the city-state again eases its COVID-19 safety measures.

The nation’s Ministry Of Health (MOH) announced today (March 24) that “live performances at designated venues will be allowed to have up to 750 attendees if they implement pre-event testing, or to have up to 250 attendees if they do not implement pre-event testing”.

Further details are pending Singapore’s National Arts Council’s (NAC) updated guidelines for venues on audience management.

Advertisement

The NAC had begun holding live performances, with restrictions, as far back as September 2020. Only selected venues, with an audience cap of 50, were greenlit to host those shows. That cap was gradually increased, first to 100, then to 250 audience members from November to December 2020.

In December 2020, Benjamin Kheng, Sezairi and Charlie Lim headlined the Marina Bay Sands’ Back to Live concerts, with a maximum capacity of 500 audience members – the country’s biggest concerts since the start of its circuit breaker lockdown. Back To Love were among a number of bigger-capacity concerts approved as part of a “pilot program” that involved mandatory negative COVID-19 testing prior to entry, as well as digital contact tracing.

More details to follow.