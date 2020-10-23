Singapore’s Masia One releases new EP, ‘Freedom Fades’

Singaporean rapper Masia One has released her latest EP, ‘Freedom Fades’.

The EP was made in collaboration with producer Alx, and features guest performances from Lincoln Lim, Sabotawj, and DJ Canini. Check it out below.

Advertisement

‘Freedom Fades’ is a follow-up to Masia One’s 2018 LP ‘Far East Empress’. The new project was “written in isolation, arranged remotely and collaborated through voice notes”, Masia One wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“This EP is best consumed by putting on your headphones and taking a long walk to nowhere. Reflect on reality, embrace reality, create positive change in your reality. This is my hope for this EP,” she added.

Masia also expressed that the record is not one that was intended to be a “hit”, but to showcase a more “human” side of her persona. She then shared three life lessons she hopes fans will take away from the EP, which includes slowing down and listening without judgement.

Masia One made her debut in the Singapore hip-hop scene back in 2003. She later moved to Canada and began garnering recognition from the likes of legendary rapper RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, who featured on her 2012 album, ‘Bootleg Culture’.

Advertisement

In 2012, Masia One also featured on Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante’s EP, ‘Letur-Lefr’, as well as two ill.Gates tracks from his LP, ‘The ill.Methodology’. Masia’s ‘Warriors Tongue’ was also sampled by DJ/producer Bassnectar for ‘Speakerbox’. The track was used as the theme song for Fast & Furious 8.