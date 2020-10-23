Singapore’s Masia One releases new EP, ‘Freedom Fades’

Singaporean rapper Masia One has released her latest EP, ‘Freedom Fades’.
The EP was made in collaboration with producer Alx, and features guest performances from Lincoln Lim, Sabotawj, and DJ Canini. Check it out below.
‘Freedom Fades’ is a follow-up to Masia One’s 2018 LP ‘Far East Empress’. The new project was “written in isolation, arranged remotely and collaborated through voice notes”, Masia One wrote in a statement on Instagram.
“This EP is best consumed by putting on your headphones and taking a long walk to nowhere. Reflect on reality, embrace reality, create positive change in your reality. This is my hope for this EP,” she added.
Good morning world. Freedom Fades is out on all platforms now. Let me know which is your favourite song? (Link in bio) 🖤 orcd.co/freedomfades 🖤 Thank you for listening to my “Lo-if Hiphop therapy for the new norm.” Written in isolation, arranged remotely and collaborated through voice notes, this EP is best consumed by putting on your headphones and taking a long walk to nowhere. Reflect on reality, embrace reality, create positive change in your reality. This is my hope for this EP. Thank you @alxtalhinhas for the beats that bring lyrics to life, and the strength to continue to believe in the art we make together. Label @nusantararecords Album art @ebao_art #FreedomFades #FarEastEmpress #FreedomMusic #Hiphop #HiphopMY #HiphopSG #LofiHiphop
Masia also expressed that the record is not one that was intended to be a “hit”, but to showcase a more “human” side of her persona. She then shared three life lessons she hopes fans will take away from the EP, which includes slowing down and listening without judgement.
3 Days until Freedom Fades EP drops. This is not a 𝘏𝘐𝘛 record. This is a 𝘏𝘜𝘔𝘈𝘕 record. Here are 3 simple things I want to express with the EP. 🖤 1. Start from a place of love: Always remind yourself why you embarked on something, especially when things are low and you're ready to give up. As I'm writing this I had the most discouraging day, then I got an email from my first manager from Toronto, who helped me when I was green in the business. Instantly I remembered what it felt like the first time I grabbed a mic and rocked a crowd. The love overrides all the sotongs I had to deal with today. Thanks @askjesseo 🙍🏻 𝙿𝚊𝚢 𝚒𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚍, 𝚃𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝚒𝚝 𝚋𝚊𝚌𝚔 2. Slow Down: Do like a Skip Marley chune and slow DF down. Busy life makes for busy people, but we make mistakes when we cannot slow down. I don't mean a typo…I mean overlooking someone, saying something we regret or not tasting the finer notes of a wine cause you drank it like a shot. 🍷 𝚂𝚝𝚘𝚙 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚑𝚞𝚜𝚝𝚕𝚎 𝚃𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝚊 𝚗𝚊𝚙 3. Listen…without judgement: When is the last time you turned off every source of algorithms pinging for your attention, to just put on a record, lay on your floor and actively consume the sound. You’re not thinking about this song on a commercial or whether you like what the artist wore on the cover…you are feeling the vibrations as it tickles your eardrums or digesting the lyrics as it caresses your mood. Now take this analogy and consume life the same way…from a friend's bitch session, to your dog snoring, and most importantly when listening for your own voice. 𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚍𝚘𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚛𝚜 𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝙸𝚝’𝚜 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚜𝚎𝚎 𝚒𝚝, 𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚎𝚙𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚒𝚜 𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚎. Pre-save & share: orcd.co/freedomfades Producer @alxtalhinhas Label @nusantararecords Photo @the_rvl Styling @negativeclothing #FreedomFades #FarEastEmpress #MaskStyle #Maskdesign #FashionMask #NewNorm #Anxiety #Artists #MentalHealthforArtists #advice #FemaleEmcee #mask #HiphopMY #HiphopSG #MasiaOne #proveemwrong
Masia One made her debut in the Singapore hip-hop scene back in 2003. She later moved to Canada and began garnering recognition from the likes of legendary rapper RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, who featured on her 2012 album, ‘Bootleg Culture’.
In 2012, Masia One also featured on Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante’s EP, ‘Letur-Lefr’, as well as two ill.Gates tracks from his LP, ‘The ill.Methodology’. Masia’s ‘Warriors Tongue’ was also sampled by DJ/producer Bassnectar for ‘Speakerbox’. The track was used as the theme song for Fast & Furious 8.