Singapore nightclub Canvas Club closes, citing financial difficulties due to the pandemic

Canvas Club, a fixture of Singapore’s nightlife and arts scene, has announced it will be shutting its doors indefinitely.

A statement was posted on the club’s Facebook page yesterday evening (Feb 10). “It is indeed sad to say that we have to announce the curtain call for this amazing nightlife journey with you,” co-owners Roy Ng and Mahen Nathan wrote.

“It wasn’t easy, and our team has been battling back and forth with the pandemic to keep things afloat. We had that little ray of hope of operating again, but as our funds were almost depleted after holding on for 9 months we had to face reality and move on – to learn, and accept the changes, and embrace it.”

Read the statement and see the venue’s farewell video below:

Throughout the years, we’ve always prioritized the people over everything. The atmosphere, the brand, and of course,… Posted by Canvas Club on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Canvas Club opened in July 2014 at Upper Circular Road, taking over the space that was previously inhabited by Home Club, another beloved venue that had been a home and incubator for Singapore’s alternative and independent rock music scene.

Eschewing typical nightlife concepts that existed in the area, Canvas hosted events that spanned art exhibitions, music-themed parties, comedy nights, corporate affairs, and concerts. Regular music nights at the venue included .Wav(y), a hip-hop night, and the trance-themed Transitions.

As the pandemic forced all venues to shut their doors temporarily, Canvas turned Transitions into a series of podcasts and livestreams in April, before restarting food and beverage operations in September.

Canvas’ closure is the latest example of the pandemic’s detrimental impact on event spaces in Singapore, with arts-and-F&B venues Kult Kafe and Telok Ayer Arts Club leaving their brick-and-mortar premises in recent months.

A government-planned pilot programme to temporarily reopen selected nightlife venues was deferred indefinitely in January due to a recent increase in community cases of COVID-19.