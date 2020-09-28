Singapore producer evanturetime recruits YAØ, HE1ST for ‘Love Is’

Singaporean producer evanturetime has collaborated with singer-producer YAØ and electro-pop outfit HE1ST for his latest single ‘Love Is’.

The track is the second single from evanturetime’s upcoming EP ‘slowburn’, slated for release in 2021.

The release of the song last Friday (September 25) follows an earlier collaboration with Tim De Cotta and Vandetta in ‘You’, which was launched in April last year.

Check out the tune below.

The song is a celebration of the positive aspects and “joyful moments” of relationships, whether romantic, platonic, familial, or with one’s self, the producer (real name Evan Low) said in a statement.

The new evanturetime EP ‘slowburn’ will follow his 2018 project ‘folds’, which featured a number of Singaporean artists including Linying, Charlie Lim, The Sam Willows’ Benjamin Kheng and Jon Chua JX, Nathan Hartono and more.

Besides making music under his evanturetime moniker, Low serves as music director for Benjamin Kheng and Inch Chua. He also worked on the theme song and parade music for Singapore’s National Day Parades in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to ‘Love Is’, YAØ released the songs ‘Morning Dance’ and ‘Moonlight’ earlier this year. For HE1ST, this collaboration is their second single following their debut song ‘Shape Of Your Love’.