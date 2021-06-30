Singapore R&B trio brb. release sophomore EP ‘Fleur’

Singaporean R&B trio brb. have released their sophomore EP, ‘Fleur’.

The EP was made available on streaming platforms on Friday, June 25. It included ‘Saint’, the newly released fourth and final track from the project.

‘Saint’ features vocal performances from all three members of the group against soft guitar chords and trap percussion. In a statement to Lionheartv, member Clarence Liew Oliveiro called the song “a metaphorical representation of the unexplainable attraction that blurs the lines between love and manipulation”.

Advertisement

Listen to brb.’s ‘Fleur’ EP below.

A lyric video for ‘Saint’ has also been released. The four-track EP features previously released singles ‘Move’, ‘Honeymoon’ and ‘Juice’.

Prior to the release of ‘Fleur’ and its comprising singles, the trio released two singles in 2020: ‘My Type’ and a Korean version of their 2019 song ‘Whoops’. The group also released their seven-track debut EP ‘Relationshit’ in March last year.

brb. formed in 2018 as a side project for its members and later developed into something more serious. The trio made their debut with ‘Cool With It’, which has racked up over 3million streams to date.

Advertisement

brb. is comprised of Auzaie Zie (Disco Hue), Clarence Liew Oliveiro (CLO) and Marc Lian (formerly of the duo Trick).