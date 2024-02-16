Singapore reportedly does deal “so Taylor Swift can’t perform in any other countries in Southeast Asia”

Singapore has reportedly agreed a deal which means that Taylor Swift “can’t perform in any other countries in Southeast Asia”, Thailand’s prime minister has claimed.

Srettha Thavisin has said that promoter AEG informed him of an agreement that means Swift will not perform any other dates of her ‘Eras‘ tour in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), which comprises 10 countries, according to Sky News.

The pop singer is set to perform six shows at Singapore’s National Stadium from March 2-9, the only Southeast Asian location on the Asia leg of her tour.

Advertisement

The Thai prime minister, who was speaking at the iBusiness Forum 2024 in Bangkok, claimed that he was told the Singapore government offered $2million to $3million (£1.6million to £2.4million) per show in exchange for exclusivity.

Singapore! Due to overwhelming response, we are thrilled to announce 3 additional shows for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour! Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

🗓 2, 3 & 4 March 2024

🗓 7, 8 & 9 March 2024 [NEW DATES ADDED]

📍National Stadium

✨Supported by Sabrina Carpenter pic.twitter.com/Qbo88CwXdP — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) June 25, 2023

“The Singapore government is astute,” Srettha said, adding: “If she came to Thailand, it would have been cheaper to organise it here, and I believe she would be able to attract more sponsors and tourists to Thailand. Even though we would have to subsidise at least 500m baht, it would be worth it.

“If I had known this, I would have brought the shows to Thailand,” he continued in a keynote speech. “Concerts can generate added value for the economy.”

Swift was due to perform her first-ever show in Thailand back in 2014, but it was cancelled amid political unrest.

Advertisement

The ‘Midnights‘ singer was originally only scheduled to perform three shows in Singapore in 2024, but promoter AEG Presents Asia cited an “overwhelming response” when announcing the additional dates.

The singer recently performed four ‘Eras’ shows in Tokyo, after which she swiftly returned to the US to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs the next day.

Her attendance at the sporting event helped it become the most-watched broadcast in US TV history since the 1969 moon landing.