Deep Purple to play Singapore Rockfest this May

The first headliner for the 2024 Singapore Rockfest has been unveiled.

READ MORE: A list of music festivals taking place in Asia in 2024

Today (February 8), concert organiser LAMC Productions took to social media to announce rock veterans Deep Purple as the first headliner for its 2024 festival, which will take place on May 1 at the Fort Canning Park.

Pre-sales tickets to Singapore Rockfest for LAMC Members will go on sale from 10am local time on February 14 until 11:59pm on February 15. General tickets will go on sale from 10am local time on February 16.

Advertisement

So far, All Time Low have been announced for Singapore Rockfest on May 5. More acts are expected to be announced for Singapore Rockfest 2024 in the coming months. Stay tuned to NME for more updates.

The May 1 show will mark Deep Purple’s first show in the Lion City in over a decade. They last performed in Singapore in 2013, where they played at the The Star Theatre.

Deep Purple are now the latest act to be announced a concert or festival in Singapore. In March, Taylor Swift will perform six shows at the National Stadium, marking her only stops on the ‘Eras’ tour in Southeast Asia. The following month, Bruno Mars will perform three shows at the same venue as well.