Singapore’s *SCAPE Music Day Out! announces line-up: Forests, Anechois, Stopgap and more

In partnership with *SCAPE

*SCAPE has unveiled details of their annual music festival Music Day Out! (MDO), which will include live performances, panels on important industry issues and much more.

The third edition of the *SCAPE festival is a hybrid event that will run from October 18 to 23, covering performances, conference panels and mentorship consultations for rookie musicians.

Artists set to perform on the weekend of October 22-23 include the rock bands Forests, Anechois, Stopgap and Coming Up Roses. Also on the showcase line-up are singer Narysal Nurdanel and alt-R&B duo nkei – just two emerging indie talents that the festival will showcase.

The artists will engage in interviews post-performance, where they will share their journeys as musicians and their creative processes. Find the full line-up at *SCAPE’s website here.

*SCAPE Music Day Out! will also convene music industry professionals from all over Asia for a conference from October 18-21. From the songwriting industry to effective content creation to artist management, these panels will offer useful contemporary insights for avid music fans, independent artists and those aspiring to work in the music industry. Check out the full list of topics and panellists here.

Besides the announcement of Music Day Out!, today also marks the start of the *SCAPE ALT. Residency Open Call. Under this residency, four youths will be selected for mentorship by Singaporean music veterans. These include David Siow of M1LDL1FE, Weish of .gif, Akilesh, Josh Wei, and indie label and music distributor Where Are The Fruits.

After learning about songwriting, arrangement and distribution, and participating in recording sessions, these four artists will produce an EP and a music video to be released in 2022.

Those interested in the residency can now register their interest for the demo drop review session happening on October 23, in which the *SCAPE team will offer in-person feedback. Find more info here.

*SCAPE Music Day Out! runs from October 18 to 23. Find more details on all activities here