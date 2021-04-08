Singaporean artist Fudgy shares grungy video for ‘Split’

Singaporean musician Fudgy has released a new music video for ‘Split’.

The video, which premiered today (April 7), sees the singer-songwriter smoking a cigarette while screaming into a mic, mixed with footage of the artist playing along to track on an electric guitar.

Watch Fudgy sing about burying his worries in vice in the ‘Split’ music video below.

The end of the video fades into the opening seconds of another Fudgy track, ‘Dragz’, which stands in contrast to the fuzzy and heavily distorted sounds of ‘Split’.

Both tracks feature on Fudgy’s new EP, ‘Solitary Vices’, which was released on April 2. ‘Solitary Vices’ further explores dependency on vices, a running theme throughout all four of the EP’s tracks. Sonically, it draws on rock, metal and grunge.

Fudgy made his debut with the 2019 single ‘Drown’ featuring a guitar-driven beat by producer and Yung Raja collaborator FlightSch. It’s still his most-streamed release to date, with nearly 30,000 streams on Spotify. Following the release of ‘Drown’, Fudgy put out two standalone singles ‘Sunflower’ and ‘Burn’, as well as a three-track EP entitled ‘Howl’ in 2020.

Fudgy grew up in a family of musicians and has named Nirvana, The Beatles and The Eagles as some of his formative influences.