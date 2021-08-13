Singaporean artist lewloh drops studio version of ‘Carelessly Killed’

Singaporean singer-songwriter lewloh has dropped a studio version of his song titled ‘Carelessly Killed’.

Earlier today (August 13), the artist surprised fans by dropping the song on major streaming services. “um surprise 🙌🏻😅 ‘carelessly killed’ is OUT NOW (friday your time),” lewloh wrote on Instagram.

The official version of ‘Carelessly Killed’ offers a fresh take on the track which he originally showcased on his alma mater’s, the Boston-based Berklee College of Music, YouTube channel in June last year.

“Even If I was carelessly killed / I won’t go back to hate / ‘Cause back in the past / I’d see red in my eyes / I’d never forget or forgave,” he sings in the opening verse.

In his Instagram post, lewloh added that ‘Carelessly Killed’ is also the 10th track on his upcoming album, ‘michigan/missinghim’, due out on August 27. “hope you like this one,” he added.

lewloh’s new track comes two months after he dropped the song ‘Cold These Days’, the second of two singles leading up to his forthcoming album. It followed the release of the poignant track ‘Summer Boy’ in April.

‘michigan/missinghim’ will be the follow-up to his 2017 full-length debut ‘Lullacry’, which he released under the moniker Lew.

In 2018, the Singaporean artist dropped two EPs – ‘ENFJ’ and ‘There’s Something In My Eye’ – before rebranding himself as lewloh. He released the five-track EP ‘Red Flags’ last year under his new alias.