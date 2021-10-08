Singaporean chillwave producer Houg shares new single, ‘Excuse Me (What’s The Time?)’

Singaporean chillwave artist Houg has released his latest single, ‘Excuse Me (What’s The Time?)’.

The single, released today (October 8), features Japanese jazz-pop band Fontana Folle, marking Houg’s first official collaboration with artists outside of Singapore.

‘Excuse Me (What’s The Time?)’ is a mellow, suave tune that combines Houg’s cool vocals with Fontana Folle’s classy blend of bass and synths – a staple in their sleek-sounding discography.

Listen to ‘Excuse Me (What’s The Time?)’ below.

In the lyrics, Houg drew from past experiences dealing with friendships lost by moving in-between cities. “When we spend considerable time away from signposts used to anchor our identities, we are sometimes slapped with a rude awakening – everything is the same but you have changed,” Houg reflects in a press statement.

Yuki Lee, bassist of Fontana Folle said that the band had “really good working chemistry” with Houg, and that they were “impressed by the depth that came with his music” when they first heard him.

Houg is currently preparing his debut album, which is scheduled for a 2022 release.

‘Excuse Me (What’s The Time?)’ serves as Houg’s second single of the year, following ‘Metro (4:35)’ in late August. Last year, he released his debut EP, ‘The Oscillation Scene’, featuring previously released singles ‘Boy’ and ‘ICBM’.