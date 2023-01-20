Singaporean duo .gif announce indefinite hiatus

Singaporean electronic duo .gif have announced that they will be going on indefinite hiatus.

READ MORE: The 25 best Asian albums of 2022

The duo announced the decision on their social media channels on January 19, with the message reading; “We feel we owe it to you to announce that we are officially on an indefinite hiatus, and won’t be taking shows / making any music for now.”

The statement, which also thanks fans for their support in continuing to listen to the band and buying their records, hints that the hiatus may not be the end for the duo, continuing, “we’d like you to know that we remain friends who care for and respect each other, and that we are not ruling out a future where .gif makes a return.

Advertisement

“But you’ll still see us around! We will always be a part of the music community in our own individual way,” the statement concludes.

.gif last released a concert film titled Hail Nothing in December last year, which saw the duo perform all the tracks from their 2020 sophomore album of the same name, complete with appearances from collaborators Charlie Lim, Bani Haykal and Sarah Teh. The album earned them the fifth spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020, with NME writing that the LP “certainly imbued with more whimsical electronic flourishes to set [.gif] apart from the goth-pop of their 2015 debut ‘Soma’.”

Prior to the release of their sophomore album, the duo of Chew Wei Shan (weish) and Nurudin Sadali appeared on Singaporean electronic label Syndicate’s 10-year anniversary digital compilation album ‘Sxndicate: A Decade’. The album, which was curated and remastered by hip-hop and electronic music producer Daddy Kev of Low End Theory fame, features 11 tracks from Syndicate artists including Kiat, Intriguant, Cherry Chan, Vandetta and more.