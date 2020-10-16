Singaporean electronic producer Intriguant releases new single ‘Your Love’

Singaporean electronic producer Intriguant has released a brand-new single titled ‘Your Love’.

The track offers a 4/4 drum patterns with thick bass kicks, hypnotic vocal samples, and electrifying synths that come to a head, clashing with one another to create an eclectic and mesmerising tune.

Listen to ‘Your Love’ below.

‘Your Love’ is the first cut to be released from the producer and DJ’s upcoming third studio album, ‘Spirits’. The album is slated for release on November 20 via TAV Records. ‘Your Love’ is also Intriguant’s first solo release of the year, following his collaboration with Quite Quiet in May.

The album, like lead single ‘Your Love’, explores ‘90s breakbeats and bass, showcasing the producer’s rekindled affinity for 4/4 patterns and elements drawn from his influences.

Intriguant has long been a mainstay in Singapore’s electric music scene, but made his mark in 2017 when he released his debut album, ‘Recluse’, which garnered acclaim from a global audience.

The album was followed up by 2019’s ‘Kindred’, which unlike its predecessor, did not feature any vocalists or guest artists. The upcoming album ‘Spirits’ is the companion release to ‘Kindred’ – a pairing made obvious from their titles.

Last week, Intriguant’s song ‘La Croisade’ featured on Singaporean electronic label Syndicate’s digital compilation album released to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. The comp also features acts such as .gif, Vandetta and Kiat.