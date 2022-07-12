Singaporean emo band Tapestry share final recordings with late frontman Syed Hafiz

Singaporean emo band Tapestry have released their farewell record, ‘May The Wind Always Be At Your Back And The Sun Upon Your Face’, comprised of the final works recorded by late frontman Syed Hafiz.

According to a statement made by the band on the release’s Bandcamp page, the release is a compilation of “unplugged and raw” songs recorded by Hafiz. The tracks were created during the songwriting process of their supposedly subsequent album, before his death earlier last July at the age of 30.

“We can’t deny that we feel gutted that we were unable to record these songs and put out what was supposed to be our last record together. to honor his songs and sincere love for the band, we felt it was only right that we compiled any recordings that we could find for the final record to share with the world,” the band wrote.

“We hope that you will take your time to listen to his last few written songs with us”.

Listen to Tapestry’s final recordings with Hafiz here:

<a href="https://sgtapestry.bandcamp.com/album/may-the-wind-always-be-at-your-back-and-the-sun-upon-your-face">may the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face by Tapestry</a>

“Grief can last a lifetime – may peace always be with you,” they added, before signalling the end of the band: “Tapestry was Fashhan, Fhamy & Syed Hafiz”.

Following the news of Hafiz’s passing last year, his bandmates launched a fundraiser to help gather monetary support for his wife – who was expecting at the time – and his family.

Tapestry comprised of vocalist and guitarist Syed Hafiz, bassist El Fhamy and drummer Md Fashhan. The emo trio made their debut with their 2012 self-titled EP, before emerging with their first full-length effort ‘I Hope You Never Find Me’ in 2016.

Those releases were followed by split releases with Indiana screamo outfit Coma Regalia in 2017, and with Malaysian pop punk band Social Circuit and Indonesian emo band Beeswax in 2018.

In 2019, the band opened for midwest emo icons American Football at their performance in Singapore.