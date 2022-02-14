Singaporean emo band Xingfoo&Roy share three new tracks in ‘So, What Now?’ music video

Singaporean emo band Xingfoo&Roy have packed three new songs iton a single music video titled ‘So, What Now?’.

Directed by Dan Visuals and co-directed by bandmates Daniel Chan and Jerome Chong, the short film, spanning just under 10 minutes, was shared on the trio’s YouTube channel on Friday (February 11). It contains the new tracks ‘BUYING SOME GOOD WILL’ featuring Alif Zaini of the band Terrible People, ‘SOME ABOUT TRAINS’, and ‘IT’S BETTER THAN BEING BLUE’.

The visual is filled with playful antics, kicking off with Xingfoo&Roy rocking out to the first track, and playing retro video games in the living room of a studio apartment, before Alif makes a cameo to jam alongside the band.

The second and third portions of the video see the band attending an uneventful house party that takes place prior to the band cruising around Singapore.

Watch the music video below.

“Everything / everybody has something to say to me / to distract from their moral ambivalence / aren’t you tired of your fucking shit,” Chan sings in the opening lines of the first track.

At its closing chorus, Alif asks: “Why do you have to be so cynical?“, while Chan responds with the line “It’s the part of me that keeps me holy“.

Chan told Hear65 that the video was the collection of randomised thoughts: “Three of us literally just sat in a room and thought of the dumbest and most random scenarios, like the whole first part is just us doing random shit in a house”.

“The second part is about social obligations to go to a party you don’t want to. And the third part is a fake roadtrip MV cos roadtrip MVs are cool I guess.”

Chan also noted that the new songs and video clip arrive ahead of a full-length album expected to be released later this year.

The forthcoming album is a follow-up to their 2018 EP ‘Late to The Party’ and their 2016 debut album, ’10 Dating Tips for the Spineless Youth Addicted to Pornography’.

Formed in 2014, the band has toured 12 cities across Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Xingfoo&Roy have said that they are influenced by early ‘2000s post-rock and the emo revival of the ‘2010s, citing bands such as Modern Baseball, Into It. Over It., and Tiny Moving Parts as their main influences.